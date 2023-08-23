Princess Kay of the Milky Way to be crowned Wednesday night

The 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be crowned Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

There are 10 finalists running to be the official spokesperson for Minnesota’s more than 2,000 dairy farmers at the fair.

The coronation is set to begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday inside Leinie’s Lodge Band Shell at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The winner will have her likeness carved into a 90-pound block of butter