Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ home to open to public on Airbnb

The home of a Minnesota icon will soon be open to the public to explore for the first time ever.

Prince’s newly remodeled Minneapolis home will be available to book on Airbnb on Aug. 1.

The listing comes as Minnesotans prepare to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the “Purple Rain” film.

The booking in Prince’s “Purple Rain” house will include an exclusive studio session with rare and special tracks from the singer, and the opportunity to explore the home.

The listing is not online at this time.