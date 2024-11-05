Prince’s family confirms death of his sister

Prince’s sister — Tyka Evene Nelson — died on Monday, according to a social media post from the musician’s cousin.

A post on Facebook from Charles “Chazz” Smith confirmed the passing of Nelson.

“Our family is very saddened to share the news of my cousin Tyka Evene Nelson who passed away this morning,” the post said.

Archived video from 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS below shows Nelson greeting people in 2016.

The details surrounding Nelson’s death are not available at this time.