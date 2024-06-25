Prince to get star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

Prince is set to posthumously get a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 2025, according to a news release.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and its Walk of Fame said that recipients will have two years to schedule star ceremonies.

The 2025 selections were chosen on June 14 at a committee meeting.

Categories include Motion Pictures, Television, Recording, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio and Sports Entertainment.

