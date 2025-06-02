Primary runway at downtown St. Paul airport to close through early August starting Monday

Residents who live in the downtown area of St. Paul may notice different flight patterns starting this week due to a temporary runway closure at the city’s airport.

According to airport officials, Primary Runway 14-32 will be closed through August 9 as crews reconstruct a mile-long section and also make lighting and surface draining changes.

“We’re replacing end-of-life pavement that was originally installed in the 1980s to continue to maintain a high level of safety, operations and efficiency,” says Brian Ryks, the CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC).

Due to the primary runway’s temporary closure, Runway 9-27 and other taxiways which are connected to the main runway will intermittently close during the project.

During the $12.5 million project and closure, Runway 13-31 will be open. In addition, some airport tenants which need the longer runway will be temporarily relocating to other MAC airports in order to keep their services and operations going.

