President and CEO of Minneapolis Downtown Council announces retirement

The Minneapolis Downtown Council (MDC) and Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District (DID) announced that President and CEO Steve Cramer will be retiring in December.

Cramer joined the organization in 2013 and led many downtown development projects, expanded community partnerships to improve downtown conditions and advocated for common-sense business regulations.

According to a press release, Cramer officially wraps up his work later this year, but until then will focus on downtown’s next season.

“It’s been a privilege and pleasure to lead the MDC-DID, working with a talented and dedicated staff, hundreds of committed board members, and community leaders,” said Cramer in a statement. “This organization has charted the course forward for downtown over many decades, and that work will continue for the duration of my tenure and long into the future. I’m confident the path we are on will lead to renewed vibrancy after the historic disruptions of the last three years. My bet is on downtown Minneapolis!”

During Cramer’s tenure, the organization and roughly 450 members and stakeholders focused on downtown’s ability to attract new businesses, employees and residents. There are 56,748 residents within downtown’s five neighborhoods, and more than 8.5 million people attended events downtown last year.

The organization also prioritized keeping the 120-block district greener, cleaner and safer.

“I have enjoyed working with Steve during my time on the MDC-DID board of directors,” said Karin Lucas, Board Chair of the MDC-DID. “He has brought clear direction and focus to our collective work for downtown during an unprecedent[ed] season. Prior to that, he helped our downtown reach new heights and levels of momentum. Steve has grown and positioned the organization for the future. We will certainly miss his leadership and wish him well in retirement.”