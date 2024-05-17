Prepare to plug your nose as ‘Horace’ the corpse flower could bloom Sunday

A rare flower with a distinct smell at the Como Zoo and Conservatory could bloom as soon as Sunday.

Experts at the conservatory say “Horace,” the 46.5-inch tall corpse plant, could flower sometime on Sunday afternoon or evening when the unfurling of the spathe typically occurs.

Horace, the Corpse Flower.

The spathe is the ruffled part of the plant surrounding the spadix, which is the tallest part of the Amorphophallus titanium (the corpse flower), according to caretakers at Como Conservatory.

Once the plant flowers, a pungent smell reminiscent of rotting flesh fills the air as the spadix heats up over a roughly 12-hour span. Then, the bloom will collapse and the corpse flower will be repotted.

Experts say the plant only flowers around every seven years – making this an extra special occasion for Como Zoo and Conservatory.

To watch a live stream of the plant and catch the unfurling, keep an eye on the live stream of Horace HERE.