Pourhouse in downtown Minneapolis unexpectedly closes

The Pourhouse, a club and live music venue in downtown Minneapolis, unexpectedly closed after 12 years in business.

The Facebook post says they closed their doors for the last time after being through “many iterations of downtown Minneapolis.”

They went on to thank employees, promoters, vendors and guests for 12 years of memories.

The venue says that anyone who had a ticket to a future show at the Pourhouse should get an email with new details or a refund will be automatically processed within 7-10 days.