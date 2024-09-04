Possible ancient remains found on shore of Leech Lake

Efforts are underway to preserve centuries-old human remains that were discovered last weekend on the shore of Leech Lake, authorities in Cass County said.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a group of wild ricers reported finding skeletal remains Saturday evening in Gould Township. Deputies found at least three skeletons at the site that were “believed to be several hundred years old.”

The sheriff’s office contacted representatives with the Leech Lake Heritage Sites Program to confirm the findings, and the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council was brought in to help with securing the site and preserving the remains.

The remains were found “within a known cultural site,” the sheriff’s office said. Law enforcement and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe officials are now working to return the remains to their original state.