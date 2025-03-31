Portion of I-94 in north Minneapolis reopens after overnight shooting leaves 1 hurt

Minneapolis police say a shooting on I-94 caused a portion of the freeway to close temporarily overnight.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured the scene on I-94 near West Broadway Avenue around midnight Monday.

There, authorities found a man in his 20s in a vehicle with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital. There was also a woman in the car who wasn’t injured.

Police say the man was shot while driving.

A portion of the freeway was closed for around three hours.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.