Portion of Hwy 52 reopens after ‘serious injury’ crash involving pedestrian in St. Paul

Authorities have reopened a portion of U.S. Highway 52 in St. Paul that was temporarily closed Thursday afternoon due to a crash involving a pedestrian.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of the highway were closed near Eaton Street due to the crash, which happened shortly before 3 p.m. The lanes reopened shortly after 4 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed it is investigating a “serious injury crash” after a northbound Mitsubishi Outlander hit a pedestrian who was walking west across the lanes.

However, outside of that preliminary information, no other details — including the extent of injuries — have been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.