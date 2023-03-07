Popular student-run Depot Coffee House shutting down in April

A popular coffee shop in the west metro is shutting down after nearly 25 years of service.

The Depot Coffee House, located off of Highway 169 and Excelsior Boulevard in Hopkins, announced on Facebook it is suspending operations on April 2.

The Depot, known for its student-led operations and for creating a space for youth free of chemical and substance abuse, has been a popular spot in the area for years. Located inside a renovated train depot, it served as a place for youth to watch live music, grab a coffee or a bite to eat, and more.

In the Facebook post, the Depot Coffee House notes it has operated at a deficit for years, citing light rail construction and the COVID-19 pandemic as contributing factors.

A partnership including the cities of Minnetonka and Hopkins and the Hopkins School District ran the Depot Coffee House.