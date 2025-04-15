Polk County crash kills 1, leaves 2 others with serious injuries

One person is dead and two others are in the hospital with serious injuries from a Tuesday morning crash in Polk County, Wisconsin.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:40 a.m., the emergency call center took a call for a two-vehicle crash at State Highway 65 and County Highway F (85th Avenue), which is about 10 minutes west of Amery.

A car traveling eastbound did not stop at a stop sign and went into the path of a southbound pickup, the press release says.

The driver of the car, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name will be released at a later time.

The two people in the pickup were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.