Police union approves new contract, sends it to Minneapolis City Council

The Minneapolis City Council will now weigh in on a new contract for the city’s police union.

A week after the city and Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis announced a tentative agreement, the union formally voted in favor of the deal.

While full details aren’t yet available, union president Sgt. Sherral Schmidt confirmed that it features a compounded raise of 21.7% and was approved by more than 80% of union members who voted.

Ratification by the union means it will now head to the City Council for final approval.

“We are thankful of reaching a tentative agreement with the city that was ratified by the membership,” Schmidt said. “We now wait for council approval and hope that council will see value in this contract for hiring and retaining officers, especially given the clear and present reality that this is a dangerous profession.”

The council previously rejected a partial agreement back in November that would’ve added new recruitment and retention bonuses for officers in exchange for reforms to the shift bidding process.

It’s unclear if the current deal has the necessary council support. The next scheduled full council meeting is on June 13.