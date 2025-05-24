Police: toddler ‘doing good’ months after fluke vehicle accident, car owner cited

Following an accident in March, the Eagan Police Department says a 3-year-old who was hit by an unattended car is doing better.

On March 17, the toddler was riding his scooter along the sidewalk and was hit and pinned by an unattended car that had been parked in his neighbor’s driveway on Springwood Path.

A crowd of neighbors saw the incident unfold and came out to help the toddler, and after first responders got him free, the child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Whatever had to be done, had to be done quickly. They were yelling and screaming to pick up the car, and they couldn’t,” Darryl Harris, a neighbor, said.

The boy’s family says the helmet he had been wearing that day saved his life.

On Friday, Eagan Police told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the child is “doing well” following the incident and shared new details on what happened that day.

According to police, the driver of the car had left the vehicle unattended with keys in the ignition, and the vehicle was not in park.

These factors led to the car rolling down the driveway as the boy was moving past on his scooter, resulting in the collision. The whole ordeal was captured by Harris’s outdoor camera.

Police say the owner of the vehicle was cited for a misdemeanor for leaving the keys unattended in the ignition.