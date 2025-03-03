Police seeking help in homicide investigation in Ramsey

Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man who was found shot in a vehicle Sunday morning in Ramsey.

A news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says that around 8:30 a.m. Ramsey police went to the 14600 block of Snowy Owl Street Northwest for a call about a driver slumped over in a car.

When they arrived, they found Diamond Eddie Manly from Brooklyn Park dead in the vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound, prompting a homicide investigation to be started. No arrests have been made.

Law enforcement are looking for help to figure out what happened. Anyone with information should call Anoka County nonemergency dispatch at 763-427-1212.