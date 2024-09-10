Police seek thief who stole Pride flag, Black Lives Matter signs from homes in Bloomington

Bloomington police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was seen stealing a Pride flag and Black Lives Matter signs from people’s homes.

The thief stole the flag from a home near 90th Street and Oakland Avenue and was captured on camera Friday night carrying the stolen signs on the 9400 block of 10th Avenue South, the Bloomington Police Department said.

Surveillance images shared by Bloomington police show him wearing a color-block hoodie and white Nike sneakers. He also has a large tattoo on his left calf.

Law enforcement shared these images of a man who is believed to be responsible for the thefts of a Pride flag and Black Lives Matter signs from a Bloomington neighborhood. (Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the thief or encountered any similar incidents is asked to call the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4854.