Police searching for woman missing from Columbia Heights group home since September

Columbia Heights officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since September.

Police say Elizabeth Ann Mead, 41, left her group home in Columbia Heights in early September and has not been seen or heard from since.

Her family is concerned for her welfare and adds that she has no known vehicles or phone and not is with any known family members.

Authorities describe Mead as 5’4″ and 117 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Mead’s whereabouts should call Columbia Heights police at 763-427-1212.