Police searching for video of shooting that injured 1 person in Savage

The Savage Police Department is asking anyone who has videos of a Monday shooting to share their recordings to help with their investigation.

On Monday around 11:50 a.m., police learned of a shooting that had taken place on the 13100 block of Independence Avenue.

When they arrived, police said they found one person who was injured and took him to the hospital.

His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. Police haven’t released any other details about the person shot, or his condition.

Police did not state if any arrests had been made in the shooting but said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone who has a video to share can call 952-882-2600.