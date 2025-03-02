Police searching for suspect in stabbing at bus stop

Metro Transit police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing at a bus stop in Minneapolis Saturday night.

Police say that they responded to a stabbing near a northbound bus stop at the intersection of Bloomington Avenue and East Lake Street just before 6:30 p.m.

The person who was stabbed was brought to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Metro Transit Police Department says they are actively searching for the suspect.