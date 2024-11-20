Police searching for missing teen last seen in April in Hutchinson

Hutchinson police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered teen.

Tyrone Robinson, 17, was last seen on April 27 at 7:55 p.m., leaving the 800 block of Dale Street Southwest in Hutchinson.

Robinson is 5’11” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a colorful coat, red hat, black pants and white shoes, according to authorities.

If you have any information about where Robinson is, call the Hutchinson Police Department at 320-587-2242.