Police searching for missing person in White Bear Lake

The White Bear Lake Police Department is seeking help locating a missing 20-year-old man.

Noah Kilian Berres was last seen by his family at a home on the 1900 block of County Road E in the evening on Wednesday before leaving on foot. His family is concerned for his welfare as he has health concerns.

He was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt and black sweatpants. Berres is described as 5’6″ and 109 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Berres, please contact the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.