Police searching for missing Moorhead teen last seen a month ago

Officials are looking for a teenage boy from Moorhead who has been missing for a month.

Moorhead Police are searching for 17-year-old Chad Stewart Jr., who was last seen on March 7, leaving his home on the 1900 block of 34th Avenue South, according to an alert from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Stewart is 5’7″ tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and eyes, the BCA said.

Anyone with information about Stewart’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.