Police locate missing man with Alzheimer’s in St. Paul

UPDATE: The Minnesota BCA stated that Halliburton was located safely.

St. Paul police are asking for help in finding a missing 70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Renard Halliburton was reported missing from his home in the 1500 block of Conway Street early Wednesday afternoon, and police say he was last spotted walking westbound from 1071 Grand Ave. at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up sweater and blue hospital scrub pants. Halliburton has Alzheimer’s and a speech impediment, according to police.

Authorities describe Halliburton as 5’10” and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where Halliburton is, call 911 or 651-291-1111.