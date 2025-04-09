Police searching for missing, endangered woman from Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park police are searching for a woman in her 30s who went missing from a group home on Tuesday.

Hanna Gena Don, 31, was last seen leaving a residence on James Avenue North at 11 a.m. in a Tan Chevy Malibu with license plate number CNV928, an alert from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said.

Don was wearing black pants and a black shirt, according to the BCA. She is 5’1″ tall and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Don is considered endangered as she doesn’t have her medication, and there is a concern for her mental health, BCA officials say.

Anyone with information on Don’s whereabouts should contact Brooklyn Park police at 952-258-5321.