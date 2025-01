Moorhead police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Authorities say that 15-year-old Josiah Shipp ran away from his home on Dec. 4 and has not returned.

Shipp is described as 5’7″ and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black Nike Air Force shoes.

Anyone with information about Shipp’s whereabouts should call Moorhead police at 701-451-7660.