Missing 10-year-old boy in St. Paul found safe

UPDATE: The St. Paul Police Department says that Phillip has been found safe.

St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

The police department says that Phillip Scott Jr. was last seen running east on Maryland Avenue past Sylvan Street on Saturday at around 3:15 p.m.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, white shoes, and a light blue t-shirt with navy blue sleeves.

According to police, he is having thoughts of self-harm, and his family is worried for his safety.

If you have any information about Phillip’s whereabouts, call 651-291-1111.