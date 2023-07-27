Police search for suspect after stabbing at New Hope park

Police say a victim is in the hospital after he was stabbed Wednesday evening at Civic Center Park in New Hope.

According to the New Hope Police Department, a fight between two males broke out at the park’s picnic shelter shortly before 5:30 p.m. The suspect attacked the victim with an edged weapon and ran away.

The victim was treated at the scene and was then taken to the hospital. Police did not have any information on his condition Wednesday.

Law enforcement searched the area surrounding the park for the suspect but did not find him.

Anyone with information on the assailant’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Hope Police Department at 763-531-5170 or leave an anonymous tip online.