Police say driver fell asleep before crash that killed 2 in Chisago County

Wyoming Police said Thursday that one of the drivers in a fatal crash last week reported he fell asleep at the wheel.

First responders were called to the crash around 11:10 a.m. Friday on the 8100 block of Pioneer Road.

Investigators determined that a Honda CRV crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Dodge Caravan, according to a news release.

The driver of the Honda CRV, a 63-year-old from Lindstrom, told officers that he fell asleep, which caused the vehicle to continue straight on the curve in the road.

Debbra Pojanowski, 62, also from Lindstrom, died at the hospital, police said.

Jerry Mely, 76, of Chisago City, was a passenger in the Dodge Caravan. He also died at the hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Minnesota State Patrol is conducting the crash reconstruction. Charges have not been requested at this time, pending the completion of the investigation, according to police.