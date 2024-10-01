Situation resolved at Minnetonka High School; ‘suspicious person’ was work crew, city says

A situation unfolding Tuesday morning at Minnetonka High School has since been resolved, a city spokesperson confirmed.

There was a heavy police presence at the school as law enforcement investigated a report of a suspicious person. The city spokesperson said the “suspicious person” turned out to be a work crew that didn’t check in with the school’s office.

The situation has been resolved. We confirmed the individuals were part of a work crew. Minnetonka Public Schools will release additional information. https://t.co/GDgb81a6cM — Minnetonka Police Department (@mtkapd) October 1, 2024

The Minnetonka Police Department said the school was on lockdown while officers investigated, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras on Highway 7 show a steady stream of squad cars with flashing lights headed into the school parking lot.