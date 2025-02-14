Police recover stolen vehicle with 4-year-old inside, no arrests made

Minneapolis police said officers quickly found a stolen vehicle with a 4-year-old child inside, who was safely reunited with their mother.

Early information suggests that at around 2:08 p.m., a vehicle with two children inside was left running on the 5500 block of 37th Avenue South. Police say an unknown man approached the car, removed a 6-year-old child and then drove away with a 4-year-old still inside.

Multiple officers launched a search for the vehicle and, within 25 minutes, found the car still running on the 4500 block of 42nd Avenue South.

The child was found unharmed inside and reunited with their mother. Officials add that the stolen vehicle was also returned.

Authorities say the suspect was gone when police arrived and no arrests have been made.

The Minneapolis Police Department reminds drivers to never leave a running vehicle unattended with the keys or fobs inside. Police add that in 2024, about 16% of the more than 6,500 stolen vehicles were taken with keys or fobs.

“This incident was a frightening ordeal for the mother, who likely regretted leaving her vehicle running the moment it happened,” said Police Chief O’Hara. “I am sure she never intended to endanger the safety of her children. Crimes of opportunity unfold in mere seconds. We urge everyone to stay vigilant, no matter how busy life gets and take every precaution to protect themselves from becoming a victim.”