Police: Man’s ankles run over by school bus in South Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say a man is recovering after his ankles were run over by a school bus.

According to police, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a school bus around 4:30 p.m. on Monday Oct. 30.

The man, identified as being in his 60’s, reportedly told police he jumped out of the way while he was in the crosswalk, but his ankles were hit as the bus was turning left from 1st Ave. S onto East Lake Street.

He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for his injuries.

According to officers, there were no passengers on the school bus during the incident. In addition, the bus driver was cooperative with authorities and stayed on the scene.

As of now, there have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.