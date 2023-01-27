Police: Man in stolen car arrested after ramming squad

A man was arrested Friday afternoon after police say he rammed into a squad car with a stolen vehicle.

According to Minneapolis police, officers in the 300 block of Snelling Avenue saw a stolen vehicle parked in the area and used a squad car to block the vehicle in.

Despite being blocked in, the suspect rammed the squad car, then ran away, police say.

After a short foot chase, the man was arrested.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation after he mentioned being short of breath but was expected to be booked into jail Friday night.

No officers were injured.

The investigation remains active.