Police: Man hospitalized with life-threatening injury after argument leads to stabbing

Minneapolis police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously hurt Sunday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the 2200 block of Lake Street East just before 8 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been seriously hurt. He was brought to an area hospital.

As of this time, no one is in custody and the incident is still being investigated. However, police believe an argument inside of an apartment between the man and a person he knew escalated, leading to a fight and the stabbing.

The person believed to have stabbed the man left the scene before police arrived.