Police: Man arrested for suspected DWI was assaulted by passenger after fatal Minneapolis crash

Minneapolis police say a crash involving two vehicles late Saturday night on the city’s north side has left a woman dead and a man in custody.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Lowry and James avenues north around 10:40 p.m.

Police say their information shows a Dodge Journey crossed over the center line of Lowry Avenue and hit an oncoming Dodge Durango head-on. Officers say the driver of the Journey was assaulted by one of the Durango’s passengers after the crash happened, but don’t know which person it was.

The driver of the Durango, identified as a 31-year-old woman, died at North Memorial Health from her injuries. Her name is expected to be released at a later time.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old girl inside the Durango was also brought to the hospital, and a third woman who was also a passenger didn’t speak with police.

The Journey’s driver, identified as a 34-year-old man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at North Memorial Health and then taken to the Hennepin County Jail for allegedly driving while intoxicated and criminal vehicular homicide. Formal charges are still pending.