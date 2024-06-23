Police looking for missing Fergus Falls man

Fergus Falls Police are requesting assistance in locating 27-year-old Abdinour “Abdi” Alasow.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Abdi was last seen at his adult foster home in Fergus Falls around 10:15 PM on Saturday, June 22.

The BCA said Abdi is a black male, that is 5 ft. 9 in. tall and weighs 200 lbs, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black/navy colored t-shirt. Authorities said Abdi has been diagnosed with a mental illness(s) and controlled substance addiction and has a history of voluntarily leaving. The BCA said there is no evidence of foul play.

If you have any information, the BCA asks you to call the Fergus Falls Police Department at 218-998-8555.