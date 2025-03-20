Police locate missing 70-year-old with Alzheimer’s from Roseville

UPDATE: Roseville police said that Linda was found safely.

The Roseville police are asking for help finding a missing 70-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s.

Linda Wade was last seen on Wednesday around 10 a.m. on the 2200 block of Snelling Avenue North when she left her apartment while her brother was gone.

Wade was last seen wearing a red or gold sweater, black Adidas sweatpants and house shoes, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), and is likely not wearing a coat.

Wade is 5’7″ and 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know the whereabouts of Wade, contact Roseville police at 651-767-0640.