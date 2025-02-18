Police issue alert for person involved in Minnetonka pursuit

Minnetonka police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a person believed to have fled from a vehicle chase.

According to the Minnetonka Police Department, officers were assisting in a vehicle pursuit with South Lake Minnetonka Police on Highway 7.

The pursuit ended at the highway’s intersection with Woodland Road after the vehicle’s tires were deflated.

Four people fled the vehicle on foot, three of which were arrested by police.

However, a fourth person remains unaccounted for. Police said the person was last seen running south of Highway 7, east of Woodland Road.

Because of the sub-zero temperatures, police said they were concerned for the person’s welfare and issued an alert to residents to report if they see any suspicious activity or someone who has not dressed appropriately for the weather.

There is no known threat to the public according to police.