Police investigation underway in Phillips neighborhood

Minneapolis police are investigating an overnight incident on the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue South.

An investigation is underway after an overnight incident in south Minneapolis.

Multiple police squads could be seen in the Phillips neighborhood, specifically near Cedar Avenue South and East 27th Street just after 1:30 a.m.

Police set up crime scene tape around a home on that block.

As of this publishing, it’s unclear what the incident is that police are investigating.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Minneapolis police for additional details and will update this article as information becomes available.