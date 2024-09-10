Police investigation underway in Payne-Phalen neighborhood

A police investigation is underway in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 400 block of Maryland Avenue East, near the intersection with Burr Street, around 9:50 a.m.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer saw multiple squad vehicles at that intersection, as well as more than a dozen evidence markers on the ground. In addition, the photographer says there was at least one bullet hole in the side of a home.

No details have been provided by police as of this publishing about the investigation, or if anyone was injured.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to police for information and will update this article as details become available.