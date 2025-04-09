Chase, standoff in Minnetonka ends with Minneapolis man in custody

Minnetonka police say a man is in custody Wednesday morning after a late-night chase and a standoff that extended into the overnight hours.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video of officers focused on an SUV located on Hopkins Crossroad at Lorry Lane around midnight Wednesday morning, about a mile away from Wayzata East Middle School.

According to police, the incident began around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when an officer saw a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations near Highway 394 and Hopkins Crossroad.

The officer tried to pull over the vehicle, however, the driver sped off, leading police on a short chase before stopping.

Officers say the driver, identified as a 31-year-old from Minneapolis, was “highly agitated” and didn’t get out of the vehicle when he was commanded to.

This caused officers to block the vehicle with their own armored vehicles so it wouldn’t flee again. A crisis negotiator also attempted to get the driver to leave the vehicle multiple times.

Minnetonka police say the standoff lasted until just before midnight, when the man got out of the vehicle and was arrested without any injury.

The man is being held for a suspected DWI and fleeing police in a vehicle. A blood sample is being tested.