5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more about a large police presence in Crystal early Wednesday.

Multiple police squads could be seen with their lights on and blocking traffic off Yates Avenue between 36th and 38th avenues.

Some officers were also seen wearing tactical gear, according to a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene.

As of this publishing, no details have been released by police. Check back for updates.