A large police presence was spotted around 10:40 p.m. Monday in Brooklyn Park.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to gather information about an incident that led to a large police presence in Brooklyn Park late Monday night.

Police and other emergency responders were at Meadowwood Drive and Fremont Avenue North around 10:40 p.m.

KSTP-TV has reached out to Brooklyn Park police and will provide updates as details become available.