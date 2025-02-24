Police investigation underway in Brooklyn Park

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to get more information about a large police response in Brooklyn Park during the overnight hours on Monday morning.

Police were at the Brook Gardens Apartments and Townhomes on 69th Avenue North near Zane Avenue around 1 a.m. Officers were seen walking around the complex, and an ambulance was also at the scene.

No word on any potential injuries.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to police and will update this article as details become available.