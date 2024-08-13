Police investigation underway in Blaine
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement is investigating an incident in Blaine Tuesday morning.
Authorities there say an incident happened on the 200 block of Territorial Road NE, a residential area of the city. Police squads could be seen at the intersection of Territorial and Terrace roads around 10:30 a.m.
No specific details about the incident were immediately provided.
A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene said traffic was blocked off for a period of time.