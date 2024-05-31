Woodbury police investigating Starbucks vandalism as bias crime

Police are investigating after a Starbucks location in Woodbury was damaged and vandalized with pro-Palestinian phrases in the early morning hours on Friday.

The Starbucks on Donegal Drive was spray-painted with phrases including “intifada” and “Gaza” on Friday. Some windows of the store were also smashed, as seen in photos from a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS viewer.

The Woodbury Police Department responded to the location around 4:30 a.m. on Friday on a report from employees arriving for the day of vandalism.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident as a crime motivated by bias, according to Tom Ehrenberg, of the Woodbury Police Department.

“These actions will not be tolerated, and we will charge those involved to the fullest extent possible once the investigation is complete,” said Patrol Commander Ehrenberg.