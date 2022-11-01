No one hurt after overnight crash in NE Minneapolis

UPDATE 9:15 a.m. 11/1/22: No one was hurt in a single-vehicle crash at East Hennepin and Southeast 18th avenues around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Minneapolis Police Department says.

According to a report, the driver told police she swerved to avoid something in the road, which led to the crash.

Four people were in the car at the time.

Police noted the car damaged a fire hydrant, traffic pole, and retaining wall.

INITIAL REPORT 6:30 a.m. 11/1/22: KSTP is working to learn more about an overnight crash near the edge of the Southeast Como and Mid-City Industrial areas of Minneapolis.

Around 1:45 a.m. a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer saw Minneapolis agencies at the scene rotate a car that had flipped on its side and gone over a curb at the intersection of East Hennepin Avenue and 18th Avenue Southeast.

Only one vehicle was at the crash scene at the time. See more photos below.

