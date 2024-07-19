Police investigating homicide in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Thomas Avenue North at 7:40 a.m. after getting reports of a person who was down in front of a home. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities state the man was declared dead at the scene.

According to Minneapolis police, there was a ShotSpotter activation around 2:24 a.m. near 21st Avenue North and Upton Avenue North. Officers found a scene and canvassed the area.

Minneapolis investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man’s name and cause of death at a later time.