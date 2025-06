Maple Grove police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the leg on Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home on the 12300 block of 94th Avenue around 4 p.m. There, they found a 16-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Though several juveniles found near the scene were interviewed, no arrests have been made. Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public.