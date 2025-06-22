Police investigating after dead body found in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park police are investigating after a person was found dead on Saturday afternoon.
At about 1 p.m., Brooklyn Park police found a dead person on the 7400 block of West Broadway while investigating a separate call. Hennepin County Crime Lab also responded to the scene.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The death remains under investigation by the Brooklyn Park Police Department.